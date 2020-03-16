Namibia: Oshakati Defies Mushelenga's Directive

THE Oshakati Town Council has cancelled the recruitment of the town's chief executive officer with immediate effect, citing irregularities in the selection process.

This is despite a directive by the minister of urban and rural development, Peya Mushelenga, to the council to advertise and fill the vacant post as and matter of urgency.

The council has been without a CEO since October last year when the former executive Werner Iita, resigned from his position to contest in the 2019 National Assembly elections.

According to an internal memo in possession of The Namibian written on 9 March by the newly appointed acting chief executive officer Helena Thomas, the management committee meeting held on 9 March resolved that the advertisement for the CEO position be cancelled with immediate effect for the reason that it was not done procedurally.

Thomas was appointed on an acting capacity on the same date the council resolved to stop the CEO's recruitment process.

She is expected to be in an acting capacity for a period of three months as the council is currently without a substantive CEO.

According to reliable sources, the council's management decided to stop the advertisement in order for Iita to return to his position.

"I understand there are talks to bring back Iita, because he apparently did not actually resign. He was just placed on unpaid leave until the end of February. These are the talks doing rounds in the council corridors. We understand his personal documents are still lying in the office.

"I think there is more to this than what meets the eye as that position is supposed to be filled as soon as possible. The executive is playing around with the minister's directive," said a source who did not want to be named.

On 12 February, Mushelenga wrote to the Oshakati Town Council urging the local authority to speed up the process of advertising and filling the CEO's position.

"In this connection, the council is hereby directed to advertise the vacant post before the end of February 2020," directed Mushelenga.

However, the council's acting human resources manager Jeremia Angombe, wrote back to Thomas on 12 March, stating that the council needs to follow the right channel of communication and legal process in order for the human resources department to stop advertising the position.

"This memo serves to inform you that you need to recognise the level of instruction and the power attached to it. And verbally, I made it clear to you that the HR department is not against your instruction but you need to follow the right channel of communication and legal procedure.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"HR is pleased to inform you that if it is possible, write to minister Mushelenga and state your reasons why you want to cancel the advert," said Angombe.

The town's public relations officer, Katarina Kamari told The Namibian that the council was not informed of what led to the cancellation of the CEO's job advertisement. However, a meeting on the matter is slated for tomorrow.

"We do not have concrete evidence why the council decided to cancel the CEO's job advertisement. Maybe it was resolved through the council's management meeting, I am not sure and I cannot say much on that," she said.

Thomas, when contacted for comment, said she will only be able to comment when she is in office.

Iita has been mum on the matter refusing to confirm whether he has plans to return to the council.

Efforts to reach Mushelenga proved futile as calls and messages left on his mobile phone went unanswered.