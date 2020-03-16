Zimbabwe: Football Stakeholders Denounce Barbourfields Violence

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has denounced the ugly scenes that characterized the Castle Challenge Cup match between Highlands and FC Platinum at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

A first half brace from former Zimbabwe International Silas Songani was enough to propel the reigning league Champions to their third consecutive Castle Challenge cup triumph.

The match was however, marred by violent scenes towards the end as disappointed Highlanders fans could not accept the superiority of their opponents before throwing missiles and invading the pitch.

In a statement by PSL communications manager Kudzai Bare strongly condemned the acts saying it should not be tolerated.

"The Premier Soccer League strongly condemns acts of violence that took place at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday 14, March 2020 during a Castle Challenge match fixture between FC Platinum and Highlanders.

"Such unruly behaviour cannot be tolerated as it reflects badly on the game of football and the country as a whole" read the statement

PSL said they are carrying out investigations and have since requested for match reports from concerned parties.

"We are carrying out investigations on the matter and have requested reports from the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the two participating clubs and the Bulawayo City Council security department

Highlanders Executive Chairman Retired Colonel Kenneth Mhlophe had no kind words for pitch invaders saying it reflected badly on local football.

"Highlanders Football Club would like to express its absolute disgust about the pitch invasion and missile throwing incidents that transpired on Saturday the 14th of March, during the Castle Challenge Cup match played against FC Platinum at Barbourfields Stadium,"

"The ugly incidents that marred a potentially good sporting event reflect badly on our football, Highlanders FC as a brand and various stakeholders involved in this beautiful game. We would like to urge all football loving fans to refrain from such acts of hooliganism that stunt the growth of the sport as they scare away potential sponsors and partners," said Mhlophe.

Highlanders apologized for the incident and assured football stakeholders that they are working tirelessly to get rid of hooliganism.

"As Highlanders F.C, we want to take this opportunity to apologize to all stakeholders who were affected by the incidents, and give an assurance that as a club, we are working tirelessly to decontaminate our football of this vice. With the assistance of key actors in the game, we will look into how we can better our security and crowd control skills for future football events,"

"Violence has no place in football. Football is a family sport, and the stadium should provide a conducive environment for football loving people to bring their families," read the statement.

