Nigeria Energy Forum to Focus On Sustainable Development Goal 7

16 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

Nigeria Energy Forum scheduled to hold next month (April) is expected to focus on how the nation can ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all.

Focusing on the Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG-7), the Forum according to the organiser will bring together 30 energy experts and over 300 participants.

The former National Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (NIEEE), Engr. Adekunle Makinde, confirmed that the Power Africa Nigeria Power Sector Program will deliver a capacity building workshop on scaling up the off-grid sector in Nigeria.

Makinde said a high-level representative of the USAID Missions in Nigeria is expected to make a keynote presentation at the conference.

"The confirmed keynote speakers at NEF2020 are Mr. Chiedu Ugbo, MD/CEO, Niger Delta Power Holding Company; and Engr. Kings Adeyemi, NIEEE National Chairman".

The Chairman of the Forum, Dr. Oluwole Daniel Adeuyi said: "This year's forum will address key themes pertinent to accelerating clean energy growth, increasing distributed generation connections and facilitating private investments for sustainable energy development in Nigeria".

Dr. Adeuyi also noted that; "NEF2020 will feature over 4 top-class hands-on capacity building workshops on Industrial Energy Management, by UNIDO; The Nigeria Power Sector Program, by Power Africa NPSP; Women Leaders Energy Panel, by NIEEE-NEF; and Clean Energy Trade and Investment Roundtable, by the UK Department for International Trade".

