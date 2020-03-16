Namibia: News Briefs On the Coronavirus in Namibia

Students at the Namibia University of Science and Technology will have an early breather after their mid-term break scheduled for 6 April to 10 April was shifted to 16-20 March.

Nust announces closure

The university's acting director of communications Jordaania Andima said the graduation ceremony slated for 29 and 30 April 2020 has been pushed to October 2020.

She said students who are due to graduate next month will be able to pick up their certificates on campus or at regional centres. She added that the specific dates and times would be announced at a later stage.

Unam appoints coronivirus task force

THE University of Namibia (Unam) management last week Tuesday instituted a coronavirus task force that consists of health professionals, who have experience in handling such situations.

This team presented several recommendations to management. A final decision would be communicated after management has discussed certain recommendations, including vacation classes scheduled for this week, normal classes scheduled to resume on 23 March and graduation scheduled for 8 April.

Libraries closed

THE education ministry yesterday announced that there would be no visits to libraries, resources centres, museums, art galleries, among others, in a bid to keep the public from possible Covid-19 infection.

In a statement issued yesterday, acting education minister Martin Andjaba said the College of the Arts, National Art Gallery of Namibia and the National Literacy Programmes in Namibia would be closed and suspended with immediate effect.

Closure of abattoir

THE Namibia Meat Corporation (Meatco) has cancelled all tours and visits to its plants until 30 May 2020.

Meatco's spokesperson Rosa Hamukuaja, in a short statement, said the company would not allow members of the public or education facilities to visit the plant.

"The Meatco abattoir plant processes meat products to niche markets and, at this point, it is important to manage and ensure that the factory is not exposed to high-risk situations," said Hamukuaja.

Churches consider closure

THE Council of Churches in Namibia's secretary general pastor Ludwig Beukes yesterday said churches would be informed today to adhere to the president's clarion call to cancel big gatherings.

He said this does not mean there will be no church going at all but that big gatherings such as conferences, holy communion and Sunday school, among others, be postponed rather.

Beukes said they will issue a communiqué in this regard to all churches today.

Pool closure

ALL recreational facilities and parks such as Paaltjies, public swimming pools, informal soccer fields, the Sam Nujoma Stadium, Goreangab Dam, among others, are closed off to the public for the next 30 days.

The City of Windhoek's office of corporate communications posted on social media yesterday that this means all bookings that have been made concerning these facilities have been cancelled.

Source: Compiled by The Namibian