Malawi: DPP Declares It Is Ready to Take On MCP-Utm Alliance

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says it is ready to take on the much touted Malawi Congress Party (MCP)/UTM alliance during the Constitutional Court sanctioned fresh presidential election this year.

DPP spokesperson Nicholas Dausi said the ruling party would crash the alliance at the ballot box.

"We are not moved, we are not shaken at all. We are just = waiting for MEC to announce the electoral calendar so that we start the preparations in earnest. His Excellency the President professor Arthur Peter Mutharika would beat them, no question about it," he said.

He said it is the wish of the DPP that Malawians vote and end this electoral anxiety.

Dausi said the MCP cannot win the elections, accusing the party of organising what he called violent protests which he said caused havoc and misery among people.

He also accused the party of killing a police officer at Nsundwe in Lilongwe.

MCP denies the allegations.

UTM president Saulos Chilima told a political rally on Sunday in Blantyre that the alliance is very strong that it is set to win by more than 50+1 majority threshold to secure victory.