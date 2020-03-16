Malawi: DPP Declares It Is Ready to Take On MCP-Utm Alliance

16 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says it is ready to take on the much touted Malawi Congress Party (MCP)/UTM alliance during the Constitutional Court sanctioned fresh presidential election this year.

DPP spokesperson Nicholas Dausi said the ruling party would crash the alliance at the ballot box.

"We are not moved, we are not shaken at all. We are just = waiting for MEC to announce the electoral calendar so that we start the preparations in earnest. His Excellency the President professor Arthur Peter Mutharika would beat them, no question about it," he said.

He said it is the wish of the DPP that Malawians vote and end this electoral anxiety.

Dausi said the MCP cannot win the elections, accusing the party of organising what he called violent protests which he said caused havoc and misery among people.

He also accused the party of killing a police officer at Nsundwe in Lilongwe.

MCP denies the allegations.

UTM president Saulos Chilima told a political rally on Sunday in Blantyre that the alliance is very strong that it is set to win by more than 50+1 majority threshold to secure victory.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.