Namibia: Mushe Appointed As Unam Squash Ambassador

16 March 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

AWARD-winning artist Mushe was appointed as the University of Namibia's squash ambassador recently.

The official appointment was announced during a media event held at The Kitchen in Windhoek.

Mushe said he wants to encourage more young people to play the sport.

"Squash is rated as one of the healthiest sports in the world. This is a new challenge for me and it is something that I have never done before. Playing squash is fun."

Mushe's role as ambassador is to help market the sport in Namibia, and teach the public about the benefits of the sport.

