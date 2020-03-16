Namibia: Grade 12s Hail Nust Career Fair

Pupils from various high schools in and around Windhoek who attended the Namibia University of Science and Technology fifth career fair, hailed the event for exposing them to a wide range of career paths to choose from.

The Nust career fair, held under the theme 'Innovation for Economic Revitalisation', attracted mainly Grade 12 pupils from local high schools, who were shown different career routes by the various companies and institutions that exhibited at the event.

Trafius Simon, a pupil at the Hochland High School told The Namibian that the fair had opened his eyes on the different opportunities that are available, from which he could choose.

"The career fair will help me make wiser choices on what career paths to follow. It was a really good thing," he said.

Another pupil, Martha Ndeulita from A Shipena Secondary School said the fair had come at the right moment, as she was unsure on what career to pursue.

"I was not sure of what career to pursue. But after attending this event, I am more determined to pursue a career in the science filed," she said.

Ekonia Mudjanima, executive manager corporate services at CenoRED, one of the exhibitors at the expo, encouraged pupils to work hard to attain the required university admission points so that they can take up their careers of their choice.

He, however, warned that gaining admission to university is only the beginning of a long path ahead for the pupils.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Admission to university is not a career yet, because your career only begins when you enter the job market and start applying what you have learnt in the real world. The training until one gains experience is very important," he said.

Ekinia advised the pupils to be wise in determining their career choices, as such careers have to be in tandem with the changing world of technological advancements.

"We are living in the fourth Industrial Revolution where artificial intelligence is taking over most jobs. That means more and more machines are being deployed to do the work that is ordinarily performed by humans.

"The world is entering a paperless environment, driverless cars, wireless space, and humanless offices. Are we ready for this new phenomenon?" he asked. Other exhibitors at the event included a psychiatric hospital which deals with anything mental health-related and is the first of its kind in Namibia; Bank BIC which explained the benefits which pupils who want to further their studies get in terms of study loans and low fees on banking services.

The Namibian Correctional Services was also represented at the fair, and taught the pupils on the duties of correctional officers, among others.

A total of 27 exhibitors took part at the two-day event.

The career fair was sponsored by Standard Bank, CenoRED, Coca-Cola and Dundee Precious Metals.