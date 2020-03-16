Malawi Apologises for Charcoal Theft

16 March 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The government of Malawi has publicly apologised for the behaviour of its troops who crossed the border and stole sacks of charcoal from Mozambican traders in Angonia district, in the western province of Tete.

In the incident, the Malawians grabbed 543 sacks of charcoal, according to a Monday report on Radio Mozambique, but have now been obliged to pay for them.

At a ceremony in Angonia, the Malawian side handed over 160,000 meticais (about 2,440 US dollars) to compensate the charcoal sellers.

Attending the ceremony were the administrator of Angonia district, Paulo Sebastiao, and the administrator of the Malawian district of Dedza, Emmanuel Mabulukutu.

Mabulukutu apologised for the incursion by the Malawian troops, and promised that there will be no repetition.

For his part, Sebastiao asked the Malawian government to respect the internationally agreed borders, so that healthy co-existence between the two countries may continue.

The radio report said that the Angonia crowd was pleased at the outcome, and believed that its rights had been restored. They asked Sebastiao to convey their thanks to President Filipe Nyusi, whom they believed had solved the problem.

