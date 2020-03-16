Malawi: No Fresh Elections On May 19 - Malawi's President Mutharika Rejects Electoral Bills

Photo: Lameck Masina/VOA
Malawi President Peter Mutharika.
16 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

President Peter Mutharika has refused to assent to Electoral Bills recently passed in Parliament setting fresh elections on May 19 , a source in the Office of President and Cabinet has told Nyasa Times.

Malawi's parliament in February passed the electoral reforms bills, which paves the way for fresh elections after on February 3, the High Court sitting in Lilongwe as the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) annulled the presidential election, saying they were marred by a plethora of irregularities, which saw Mutharika re-elected.

The court therefore ordered Parliament to make provisions for holding of fresh presidential election within 150 days.

Parliament passed the Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Amendment Bill which has set fresh elections to be held on May 19. The Bill also provides for the holding a run-off election 30 days later if no candidate gets 50%+1 of the votes cast.

Since the President has refused to assent to the bills, the bills will be taken back to parliament where they will be debated and passed and the Head of State will have no choice but to assent after 21 days.

Sources close to the president say Mutharika is waiting for a Supreme Court ruling on the election case before making decision on the bills.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.