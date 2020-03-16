Malawi: No Fresh Elections On May 19 - Malawi's President Mutharika Rejects Electoral Bills

President Peter Mutharika has refused to assent to Electoral Bills recently passed in Parliament setting fresh elections on May 19 , a source in the Office of President and Cabinet has told Nyasa Times.

Malawi's parliament in February passed the electoral reforms bills, which paves the way for fresh elections after on February 3, the High Court sitting in Lilongwe as the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) annulled the presidential election, saying they were marred by a plethora of irregularities, which saw Mutharika re-elected.

The court therefore ordered Parliament to make provisions for holding of fresh presidential election within 150 days.

Parliament passed the Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Amendment Bill which has set fresh elections to be held on May 19. The Bill also provides for the holding a run-off election 30 days later if no candidate gets 50%+1 of the votes cast.

Since the President has refused to assent to the bills, the bills will be taken back to parliament where they will be debated and passed and the Head of State will have no choice but to assent after 21 days.

Sources close to the president say Mutharika is waiting for a Supreme Court ruling on the election case before making decision on the bills.