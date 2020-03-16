Namibia: ECN Admits Ekandjo List Removal Blunder

The Electoral Commission of Namibia said it made a mistake when it removed long-serving Swapo lawmaker Jerry Ekandjo from the ruling party's list of candidates to go to the National Assembly.

Ekandjo resigned from parliament in December last year.

He is 31 on the list of party members going to the National Assembly - well within the 63 seats the party won during last year's parliamentary elections.

He planned returning to the next parliament which will be sworn in this month.

The list gazetted by ECN on 20 February 2020 does not include Ekandjo's name.

Chief electoral officer Theo Mujoro told The Namibian yesterday: "Ekandjo's name was inadvertently removed from the Swapo party list due to a miscommunication."

"This matter has been rectified and a new Government Notice will be re-published on 20 March 2020 with Ekandjo's name included," he said.

Swapo's executive director Austen Samupwa said Ekandjo's omission from the gazetted list is a mistake by ECN.

"The party has informed the ECN to correct that error," he told The Namibian last week.

The Namibian understands that the ECN unilaterally removed Ekandjo from the list after stumbling upon media reports that the former minister resigned from the National Assembly.

This was allegedly done without the blessing of the ruling party's chief administrator, Sophia Shaningwa.

Efforts to get comment from Ekandjo were unsuccessful. His phone went unanswered.

Ekandjo -- who had ambitions to be Namibia's president -- fell from grace in 2012 after he unsuccessfully challenged president Hage Geingob for the party's top position at that year's congress.

Shortly after the congress, then president Hifikepunye Pohamba demoted Ekandjo from the strategic local government portfolio to the youth ministry.

Two years later, Ekandjo and former home affairs minister Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana failed to get enough votes to be on the Swapo list of parliamentarians.

Geingob, at the time, threw them lifelines by putting both on his list of eight non-voting members for the 2015-2020 parliament.

However, Ekandjo and Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana's political ambitions irritated Geingob in 2017.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The two challenged Geingob's camp for party vice president and president positions at that year's congress.

Egos were bruised during the campaign leading to that congress. Ekandjo and Iivula-Ithana blasted Geingob's administration failures while they were ministers.

To Geingob, they crossed the line. He fired Ekandjo from the youth portfolio and Iivula-Ithana from the home affairs in February 2018.

Iivula-Ithana was at the time thriving at home affairs, bringing wholesale changes to the ministry accused of chronic poor service delivery for years.

Despite firing him two years ago, Geingob rescued Ekandjo again last year when he added Ekandjo on the Swapo list as part of his 10 appointees to the party list.

Some party insiders said Ekandjo refused to be part of Swapo's national elections campaign last year.