Namibia: ECN Admits Ekandjo List Removal Blunder

16 March 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Tileni Mongudhi and Mathias Haufiku

The Electoral Commission of Namibia said it made a mistake when it removed long-serving Swapo lawmaker Jerry Ekandjo from the ruling party's list of candidates to go to the National Assembly.

Ekandjo resigned from parliament in December last year.

He is 31 on the list of party members going to the National Assembly - well within the 63 seats the party won during last year's parliamentary elections.

He planned returning to the next parliament which will be sworn in this month.

The list gazetted by ECN on 20 February 2020 does not include Ekandjo's name.

Chief electoral officer Theo Mujoro told The Namibian yesterday: "Ekandjo's name was inadvertently removed from the Swapo party list due to a miscommunication."

"This matter has been rectified and a new Government Notice will be re-published on 20 March 2020 with Ekandjo's name included," he said.

Swapo's executive director Austen Samupwa said Ekandjo's omission from the gazetted list is a mistake by ECN.

"The party has informed the ECN to correct that error," he told The Namibian last week.

The Namibian understands that the ECN unilaterally removed Ekandjo from the list after stumbling upon media reports that the former minister resigned from the National Assembly.

This was allegedly done without the blessing of the ruling party's chief administrator, Sophia Shaningwa.

Efforts to get comment from Ekandjo were unsuccessful. His phone went unanswered.

Ekandjo -- who had ambitions to be Namibia's president -- fell from grace in 2012 after he unsuccessfully challenged president Hage Geingob for the party's top position at that year's congress.

Shortly after the congress, then president Hifikepunye Pohamba demoted Ekandjo from the strategic local government portfolio to the youth ministry.

Two years later, Ekandjo and former home affairs minister Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana failed to get enough votes to be on the Swapo list of parliamentarians.

Geingob, at the time, threw them lifelines by putting both on his list of eight non-voting members for the 2015-2020 parliament.

However, Ekandjo and Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana's political ambitions irritated Geingob in 2017.

The two challenged Geingob's camp for party vice president and president positions at that year's congress.

Egos were bruised during the campaign leading to that congress. Ekandjo and Iivula-Ithana blasted Geingob's administration failures while they were ministers.

To Geingob, they crossed the line. He fired Ekandjo from the youth portfolio and Iivula-Ithana from the home affairs in February 2018.

Iivula-Ithana was at the time thriving at home affairs, bringing wholesale changes to the ministry accused of chronic poor service delivery for years.

Despite firing him two years ago, Geingob rescued Ekandjo again last year when he added Ekandjo on the Swapo list as part of his 10 appointees to the party list.

Some party insiders said Ekandjo refused to be part of Swapo's national elections campaign last year.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.