Namibia: Events Called Off - Following Confirmation of the COVID-19

The organisers of the Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) and 30th Independence Day concert have cancelled the NAMA nomination launch and postponed the 30th independence concert, after president Hage Geingob announced a suspension of big gatherings on Saturday.

Geingob made the statement after two cases of cornonavirus has been confirmed in Namibia.

The NAMA nomination launch that was scheduled to take place on 27 March, will no longer be held. The event brings together over 600 artistes. This year is the 10th and final edition of the NAMAs.

"In compliance with the emerging pandemic, the nominees will, however, still be announced on NBC Television live, but no gathering will take place. The last award show is scheduled to take place on 2 May at The Dome, Swakopmund. At this stage we have not made any decision to cancel or postpone the main event and that decision will be informed by directions and guidance from the relevant health authorities as time goes on," the team said in a statement.

The 30th Independence Day concert has been postponed until further notice. The concert was scheduled to be held at the Hage Geingob Staduim in Windhoek on 21 March. The organisers of the event are MTC, Tafel Lager, Nasria, Profile Investments and Huawei.

Local artists such as Top Cheri, Adora, DJ Castro, Gazza, Tate Buti, Lioness, PDK, SunnyBoy and Exit and international superstars including Tiwa Savage and D'Banj, both from Nigeria as well as Master KG from South Africa were lined up to entertain the crowd.

"This constitutes a matter of public health and we cannot compromise the health and safety of the public. We have also taken cognisance of the ban of public gatherings president Geingob announced. We will in due course inform the public once we have agreed on a new date for the concert," the concert committee said.

The committee further said that those who already bought tickets can either ask for a refund with Webtickets or wait until the new concert date has been announced.