Malawi: Child Marriage Escalating in Lilongwe

Lilongwe — Traditional settings on marriages are fueling cases of child marriages in three traditional areas in Lilongwe District.

Probation Officer for Child Justice Court in Lilongwe, Benjamin Chunga disclosed this Saturday during Ending Child marriages mobilization campaign meeting at Traditional Authority (TA) Njewa's Headquarters in Lilongwe.

He said the drive to end child marriages was proving to be difficult adventure in TA's Njewa, Malili and Senior Chief Tsabango as numbers of recorded child marriage cases are on the increase.

Chunga said it seems in high densely populated areas some of child marriages are being arrangement by families and Social welfare office was struggling to withdraw the children from such marriages.

"With the currently situation, School drop outs have increased in the three areas of late. We have tried to engage the traditional leaders to take the message to discourage such marriages but it appears the messages are not reaching the intended communities," he lamented.

The Probation Officer said his office has been using community structures such as Civil Protection Committees at Group Village level and Protection Officers as contact points for reporting cases.

Chunga said Community Protection members empowered to identify and dissolve child marriages once they are reported to them but it was proving difficult because most families are not willing to reveal anything to them.

A Representative of TA Njewa, Senior Group Jana admitted that case of child marriages were rampant in their area and once they are discovered the marriages are dissolved and the children are withdrawn to their respective homes.

He said the most common challenge that the area was facing that most marriages are discovered when the girl child is already pregnant.

"We normally don't allow them to continue with the marriage and parents of the girl are given the responsibility of looks after their child and after giving birth she is usually encouraged to return to school," Senior Group explained.

He said last February three child marriages were all dissolved and they were all children learning at Njewa Primary School

Child Protection officer at Lilongwe Police Station Victim Support Unit (VSU), Sub Inspector Emmanuel Kalungu said Child care protection number 22 of 2010 clearly states that having sexual intercourse with minor is an offence and Police could charge anyone with a defilement case.

He said a minor can't consent to sexual intercourse to anyone at the age of 16 but the Police was still facing a challenge that few individuals are able to report for action

"Those that have reported it was either at one stop centre Kamuzu Central hospital (KCH) and Police Formations within Lilongwe. We receive those reports at VSU, we follow up the matters and take action to them," Kalungu said.

He said sensitization meetings are being conducted to educate communities to report issues of child marriages and sexual exploitation within their areas.

We are encouraging girls to report acts of indecencies to them to their parents, guardians, social protection committees and officers within the areas for redress," the Protection Officer added.

Global Hope Mobilization, Executive Director, Caleb Thole said Lilongwe has recorded 2,607 child marriage cases with the three areas leading the pack.

He said TA Chimutu has register 1,720 cases of child labour and 112 cases have being offered to do vocational training.

Thole said his organization was supporting government departments at the District Council in data collection, analysis and reporting in support of their project of Girl plan being implemented with funding from Sexual Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) Africa Trust.