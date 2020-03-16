Tanzania: Legislator Pushes for Ratification of Continental Rights Instrument

CCM Special Seats MP Fatma Tawfiq has advised the engagement of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee in the ratification of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance (ACDEG).

She gave the advice at the weekend during a one-day seminar organised by the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) to study the Charter and give their recommendations to the responsible authorities for ratification.

"Take the committee through the Charter for members to understand its provisions fully and after that you can start advocacy for its ratification," said Ms Tawfiq.

Opening the meeting, LHRC Dodoma Office Coordinator, William Mkwazi said the Charter was important for the country as some players complained about the electoral process.

He said although Tanzania was perceived as having pace for good governance, transparency and free and fair elections on the continent, he wondered why it had failed to ratify and domesticate the Charter.

"There are still some few contentious issues. By ratifying and domesticating the Charter, the issues will be resolved," he advised.

Participants in the seminar noted that the Charter was imperative for Tanzania in that once ratified and domesticated, it compelled member states to promote democracy.

When it was first adopted in 2007, the African Charter raised the hopes of democracy activists, who believed it would strengthen good governance. Over 10 years, Tanzania and other eight countries were yet to ratify it.

Stakeholders wonder why Tanzania is lagging behind in the ratification and domestication of the Charter yet it has met most of the document's stipulated requirements.

The meeting organised by LHRC brought together participants from different civil society organisations (CSOs), government officials and other stakeholders.

Ms Sophia Komba, the Managing Director, Centre Against Gender-Based Violence (CAGBV), a local NGO in the country, appealed to the government to ratify the Charter, adding that there were some issues raised by politicians that needed to be resolved.