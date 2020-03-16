Uganda: Coronavirus - Kaziimba Directs Churches to Get Hand Washing Facilities

Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba has directed Anglican churches to implement safety measures to prevent the COVID-19 infection, known as coronavirus.

In his March 13 pastoral letter, Archbishop Kaziimba asked the churches to provide stations with hand sanitisers before their congregation meets.

He also directed all churches to provide hand-washing stations near toilets/pit-latrines with soap and water.

"During baptisms, those involved should thoroughly wash their hands with soap and water before the baptism... For infants, clergy should request parents or godparents to hold the child while pouring water," Archbishop Kaziimba said.

He asked clergy and Christians administering and receiving Holy Communion to wash their hands with soap and water before and after.

"I call on all bishops, clergy and Christians to pray for Uganda to be spared from coronavirus and for the Lord to intervene in the global pandemic by reducing infections and healing those affected," the Archbishop said.

Restrictions

Archbishop Kaziimba also asked all Christians to avoid shaking hands or hugging while greeting or passing over the peace, and should keep a distance of two metres between them and their next neighbour, and should greet by waving.

"For all public gatherings such as weddings, funerals, overnight prayers, Sunday services, avoid shaking hands and hugging. Bishops and clergy should carefully and thoroughly wash their hands before confirmation. Confirmants should use hand sanitiser before going forward for confirmation. Bishops should use hand sanitisers before and after confirming each person," he added.

"We should also make wise choices to keep healthy, practice good hygiene, and do as the President and the Ministry of Health have advised. Do not ignore their good advice because you think that is the spiritual thing to do, No. We should not put the Lord our God to the test by neglecting what our elders have advised us to do," he added.

Archbishop Kaziimba also asked the clergy, lay leaders and other group leaders to pray for the sick but wear appropriate protective clothing while doing so.

On March 11, the World Health Organisation classified coronavirus as a pandemic.

It is a rapidly multiplying respiratory disease spreading over a wide geographic area and affecting an exceptionally high proportion of populations around the world.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As a response to the coronavirus threat in Uganda, the Ministry of Health has since issued specific guidelines how Ugandans can keep safe, which include washing hands with sanitisers, avoid shaking hands, wearing masks and avoiding crowded places and body-to-body contact.

Meanwhile, at St Charles Lwanga Catholic Parish in Ntinda, Kampala, yesterday, the church provided sanitisers at the entrance.

Asked what they are doing about ensuring the Christians adhere to the guidelines, Fr Edward Muwanga, the parish priest, said they will continue sensitising believers about the danger of shaking hands.

He said many Christians were approaching him to pray for their rosaries as well as give them blessings applying the sign of the cross on their foreheads.

Additional reporting by Stephen Otage