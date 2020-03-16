Uganda: Coronavirus - Suspected Case in Kanungu Tests Negative

A suspected coronavirus patient who had been quarantined at Kihihi Health Centre IV in Kihihi town council, Kanungu District in western Uganda has tested negative.

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the senior public relations officer at the Ministry of Health said: "Results from suspected case from Kanungu who presented with signs and symptoms similar to COVID-19 have tested negative at the Uganda Virus Research Institute."

Mr Ainebyoona added that Uganda has no case of coronavirus.

Yesterday, one of the health workers at the health centre who didn't want to be named said that the suspect, a tour guide reported to the facility on Saturday and was immediately quarantined because he presented symptoms of COVID-19.

He says the suspect decided to visit the health facility after his situation worsened and was experiencing signs and symptoms related to coronavirus disease.

All East African countries except Uganda have confirmed cases of coronavirus. The disease has spread to approximately 140 countries including China prompting WHO to declare the disease as a global pandemic.

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 6,500 worldwide, according to an estimate from Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking cases reported by the World Health Organization and additional sources.

At least 174,085 cases have been confirmed globally with 77,866 recovered cases according to worldometer statistics.