Uganda: Kabaka Cancels Kingdom Tours Amidst Coronavirus Scare

16 March 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By James Kabengwa

Buganda Kingdom has said the coveted Kabaka Run hangs in balance as it announced cancellation of Kabaka Ronald Mutebi's tour to Buddu County in Kyotera District, amidst the widening coronavirus global pandemic threat.

Kabaka had planned visits at Kakuuto and Mutukula next week but Buganda Kingdom premier Charles Peter Mayiga announced an indefinite halt to the plans. He said new dates for the visits shall be announced.

"Preparations had been made for Kabaka's tour of this part of the kingdom. Unfortunately, because of the coronavirus threat, it has been decided to postpone the visit to that area," Mr Mayiga said.

The announcement came after neighbouring Rwanda and Tanzania that boarder Uganda's Kyotera District, confirmed cases of coronavirus.

"We deemed it wise to postpone until such a time we will be sure of the status of the coronavirus in the country," Mr Mayiga said.

He said that the Kabaka birthday run is still on but that if any coronavirus case is registered in the country before April 6, the day of the run, "we shall have to postpone the birthday run."

He rallied communities to continue using sanitizers and wash hands regularly.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

In mainland China, where the coronavirus outbreak originated, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.

