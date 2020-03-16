Nigeria: Sanusi's Investigation - Kano Assembly Suspends Five Lawmakers

16 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ibrahim

The Kano State House of Assembly on Monday suspended five members for six months over last week's rowdy session in the house.

The assembly had descended into chaos over the report of its committee that investigated allegations against Muhammad Sanusi, who was later in the week deposed by the state government as Emir of Kano.

The Speaker of the assembly, Abdulazeez Gafasa, at the resumption of the day's sitting, said the five members were suspended for misconduct and violation of the rules of the house.

The suspended members are Garba Yau-Gwarmai (APC) representing Kunchi/Tsanyawa Constituency, Labaran Abdul Madari (APC) representing Warawa Constituency, and Isyaku Ali Danja (PDP) representing Gezawa Constituency.

The others are Mohammed Bello (APC) representing Rimin Gado/Tofa Constituency and Salisu Ahmed-Gwamgwazo (PDP) representing Kano Municipal.

"The five members were suspended for violating the rules of the house, especially Order IV Sub 4 a, b, d and e disrupted the sittings of the house and prevented proceedings from going on," the speaker said.

"They behaved violently and even attempted to snatch away the mace in a clear attempt to sabotage the sitting of the house," Mr Gafasa said.

At the resumption of the house last week Monday, some members attempted to disrupt the sitting.

This followed a move by the ad-hoc committee constituted to investigate the former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi ll, to present its report.

The committee had been constituted the previous week and given a week to carry out the investigation and present its report.

Sensing that the committee chairman who is also the Deputy Speaker, Hamisu Chidari, wanted to present the report two days earlier than the deadline, a member representing Dala Constituency, Hussaini Lawal, raised a protest.

Immediately, other PDP members and some APC lawmakers joined the protest, which led to the fracas.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.