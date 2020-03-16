Nigeria: Sanusi's Investigation - Kano Assembly Suspends Five Lawmakers

The Kano State House of Assembly on Monday suspended five members for six months over last week's rowdy session in the house.

The assembly had descended into chaos over the report of its committee that investigated allegations against Muhammad Sanusi, who was later in the week deposed by the state government as Emir of Kano.

The Speaker of the assembly, Abdulazeez Gafasa, at the resumption of the day's sitting, said the five members were suspended for misconduct and violation of the rules of the house.

The suspended members are Garba Yau-Gwarmai (APC) representing Kunchi/Tsanyawa Constituency, Labaran Abdul Madari (APC) representing Warawa Constituency, and Isyaku Ali Danja (PDP) representing Gezawa Constituency.

The others are Mohammed Bello (APC) representing Rimin Gado/Tofa Constituency and Salisu Ahmed-Gwamgwazo (PDP) representing Kano Municipal.

"The five members were suspended for violating the rules of the house, especially Order IV Sub 4 a, b, d and e disrupted the sittings of the house and prevented proceedings from going on," the speaker said.

"They behaved violently and even attempted to snatch away the mace in a clear attempt to sabotage the sitting of the house," Mr Gafasa said.

At the resumption of the house last week Monday, some members attempted to disrupt the sitting.

This followed a move by the ad-hoc committee constituted to investigate the former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi ll, to present its report.

The committee had been constituted the previous week and given a week to carry out the investigation and present its report.

Sensing that the committee chairman who is also the Deputy Speaker, Hamisu Chidari, wanted to present the report two days earlier than the deadline, a member representing Dala Constituency, Hussaini Lawal, raised a protest.

Immediately, other PDP members and some APC lawmakers joined the protest, which led to the fracas.