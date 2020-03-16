Nigeria: APC Crisis: NEC Meeting Postponed After Buhari's Intervention

16 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Samson Adenekan

The contentious meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), has been postponed.

The postponement was announced Monday by the Chairman of APC Governors Forum and Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, while briefing State House correspondents after he led APC governors to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in his office..

The meeting was expected to decide the fate of party chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, after an Abuja high court directed him to stop parading himself as the chairman of the ruling party.

A court of similar jurisdiction in Kano had also issued a counter directive asking Mr Oshiomhole to continue serving as chairman of the party.

Mr Oshiomhole has approached the Court of Appeal to challenge the Abuja court's ruling.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the appeal court on Monday suspended the case indefinitely.

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.