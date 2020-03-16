Gambia: 335 People Observed, No Symptom Prevails Over Covid-19 - Health Minister Confirms

Dr. Ahmad Lamin Samateh, the minister of Health has briefed the press on the level of preparedness for novel coronavirus (covid-19), while confirming that no case has been confirmed in the country.

"The Gambia is yet to register a case of confirmed coronavirus infection. At least 355 people of interest have been followed with home isolation of which 149 have completed follow-up without any symptoms, with 206 are currently under surveillance and none has shown symptoms. Of the total seen, eight required laboratory testings were all negative."

He stated that WHO has helped Health Ministry with US$8.8 million for the preparedness of the disease.

Dr. Samateh explained that the disease has been confirmed in at least 135 countries in the world and in almost all continents; adding 142,539 cases have been confirmed globally with 5393 deaths.

He said Senegal has declared many confirmed cases and there is local transmission from person to person in Senegal.

"The detection of the disease in Senegal which is the only neighbour to The Gambia means that our efforts in the prevention of the case have to be strengthened."