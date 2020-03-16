Gambia: Tourism - Staff, Guests With Flu-Like Symptoms to Go Under Self-Isolation

As the spreading of the coronavirus pandemic continues around the world, The Gambia Tourism Board and Ministry of Health has declared a covid-19 Call Toll Free 1025 open for the general public for any suspected case (s) of the virus in the country. Also, the GTBoard donated some important items for use in order to prevent individuals against coronavirus at work places.

Abdoulie Hydara, director general Gambia Tourism Board (GTBoard) made this announcement Thursday during a presentation of some preventive items at work place against the deadly virus to the Ministry of Health. The presentation ceremony was held at Ministry of Tourism and Culture, Banjul.

He declared that among interim measures developed by Gambia Tourism Board in conjunction with the Ministry of Health for all hotels to implement is that "staff and guests with flu-like symptoms must undergo self-isolation and the Ministry of health must be contacted call toll free 1025 for advice and guidance."

DG Hydara disclosed further that posters on proper hand hygiene will be displayed in all public spaces while all staffs shall be provided with appropriate disinfectant (disposable alcohol swabs) to enable them regularly disinfect tables, keyboards, chairs.

"In the event of isolation (self or imposed) cleaning must be done under the supervision of health and safety officers only and the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the GTBoard and Gambia Hotel Association will conduct sensitisations in all hotels in the coming days," DG Hydara stressed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Health Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The tourism director general hoped that "these measures will go a long way in preventive/control of the disease should there be any case in the country. It is, however, worthy to note that early detection and reporting of all possible cases especially those from affected countries is of prime importance."

Receiving the donated items, Dr. Mustapha Bittaye, acting director of Health at the Ministry of Health expressed delight over the donated items, which are not easy to come-by since the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic "even if you have the money/resources because the demand for them are very high," Dr. Bittaye said.

He underscored the relationship between the Gambia Tourism Board and Ministry of Health which he described as 'very good relationship.'

He alluded to other speakers that health is beyond the Ministry of Health and therefore expressed their level of happiness in receiving the items from the donor, GTBoard.

Apart from the donation, he said GTBoard has open door relationship with the MoH in terms of healthy discussion and suggestion to achieve common goals.

Professor Gomez, board chairman of GTHI and Mr. Suwareh, a member of the board of directors for GTBoard among others made remarks at the presentation.

Deputy permanent secretary for MoTC, director generals of NCAC, GTHI, officials of GTBoard and Tourism Ministry all witnessed the presentation.