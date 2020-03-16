Gambia: Citizens Alliance Party Is Gambia's Saviour - Says Party Leader

Dominic Mendy, chairman and interim party leader of the Citizens' Alliance has stated that his party is the unquestionable political course of change in The Gambia which has come to bring solutions to the problems in The Gambia.

Mr. Mendy was speaking on Friday, during the party's press conference held at a local hotel in Kololi.

Citizens' Alliance is a political party founded on the ideals of democracy, civil liberties, social cohesion and social justice. The party according to its founders was set up to respond to the country's desperate need for a new and effective political leadership.

According to the party leadership, a Citizens' Alliance-led government will strategically focus on economic prosperity, decent jobs, empowerment of Gambian citizenry; governance and transparency and sustainable peace and stability.

The party's chairman Mr. Mendy further said that the differences between their party and others is because they are called the Citizens' Alliance and that their party was constituted as a result of concerns by citizens of The Gambia for their welfare and development.

"We are a party that has recognised The Gambia as a sovereign state that has existed since 1965 and has been ruled by three governments. We also recognised like every other citizens of the country that we have had false start in development despite what may numerically be constituted as interesting economic growth rate, Gambia still continues to languish in poverty and deprivation," he noted

He added that they now need people with solutions who can deliver and sustain development as well as change in the quality of the life of people, adding that they setup the party to bring 'unique solution that will transform the lives of people' in the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The difference Citizens' Alliance party will bring in The Gambia is unique solutions that will transform the lives of the people, using the people themselves because we all know that capacity exists in the country; and for that to be done we need to engage the Gambian people," he said

He also revealed that the Citizens' Alliance party congress is scheduled for 5th, 6th and 7th of June 2020 in Brikama where they will unveil their executive committee, flag bearer, manifesto as well as validate the party's constitution.

Other speakers included Alhagie Suso, secretary general, Raffie Diab, Fundraising chair and Neneh Freda Gomez, a member. They all spoke on the importance of setting up the Citizen's Alliance party.

They all spoke with one voice, saying that Citizens' Alliance party came to bring solutions to many problems faced in The Gambia.

According to the party interim executive members, they will include all the youth and young people in their development agenda as well as improve agriculture.