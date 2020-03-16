Gambia: All Govt Overseas Travels Suspended

16 March 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Press release

State House, Banjul, 13 March 2020 - As part of efforts to curb risks of spreading the coronavirus, the Office of the Secretary General has sent out a circular informing all ministers, permanent secretaries, clerk of the National Assembly, and directors of government departments and Agencies, Managing Directors and Director Generals of public enterprises and public institutions, that all overseas travels by public officials are suspended with immediate effect, including those already issued with travel clearances.

The decision to suspend all overseas travels is due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus (covid-19) throughout the globe. The relevant government authorities are actively monitoring this global health menace and will advise Office of the President accordingly to review the suspension at the appropriate time.

