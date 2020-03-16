Malawi: Feed the Children Intensifies Nutritional Health for Under-Five Children in Chitipa

16 March 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Joseph Mbughi

Chitipa — Feed the Children Malawi has said it was determined to improve nutrition status for under-five children, pregnant and lactating women, and adolescent girls in Chitipa district by 2021.

Northern Region Zonal Manager for the Organization, Brian Mhango said this Friday when he was presenting the organization's progress report to Chitipa's District Executive Committee (DEC) at Chitipa District Council Chamber hall.

He said through its Tiwalere II project, the organisation has improved nutrition and health for under-five children and adolescent girls, and has increased access to food rich in micronutrients among households with under five children.

"Apart from improving the nutritional health of children in the district, we have also achieved quite a lot in water and sanitation hygiene (WASH) by conducting water point committees training on water safety, and borehole maintenance training," Mhango said.

Feed the Children Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, Louis Nyasulu said the organization was working on improvements of Tiwalere II project that should be made in the remaining two years to accelerate performance and impact.

"Tiwalere II project has made a huge difference as it has achieved a three per cent drop for stunting only in two and half years," he said.

Nyasulu explained that Chitipa is now at a better position on the access to potable water, sanitation, hygiene and environment than it was before the coming in of Feed the children with funding from the United States Agency International Development (USAID).

Director of Planning and Development (DPD) for Chitipa, Macmillan Magomero commended Feed the Children for improving the nutritional status of children, pregnant and lactating women in the district.

Feed the Children's five year Tiwalere II project targets a total population of 2,469, 633 in Malawi and is being implemented in twelve districts of Chitipa, Karonga, Rumphi, Nkhatabay, Mzimba, Lilongwe, Dowa, Salima, Mchinji, Nkhotakota, Machinga and Mangochi.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.