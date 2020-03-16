Malawi: Feed the Children Intensifies Nutritional Health for Under-Five Children in Chitipa

Chitipa — Feed the Children Malawi has said it was determined to improve nutrition status for under-five children, pregnant and lactating women, and adolescent girls in Chitipa district by 2021.

Northern Region Zonal Manager for the Organization, Brian Mhango said this Friday when he was presenting the organization's progress report to Chitipa's District Executive Committee (DEC) at Chitipa District Council Chamber hall.

He said through its Tiwalere II project, the organisation has improved nutrition and health for under-five children and adolescent girls, and has increased access to food rich in micronutrients among households with under five children.

"Apart from improving the nutritional health of children in the district, we have also achieved quite a lot in water and sanitation hygiene (WASH) by conducting water point committees training on water safety, and borehole maintenance training," Mhango said.

Feed the Children Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, Louis Nyasulu said the organization was working on improvements of Tiwalere II project that should be made in the remaining two years to accelerate performance and impact.

"Tiwalere II project has made a huge difference as it has achieved a three per cent drop for stunting only in two and half years," he said.

Nyasulu explained that Chitipa is now at a better position on the access to potable water, sanitation, hygiene and environment than it was before the coming in of Feed the children with funding from the United States Agency International Development (USAID).

Director of Planning and Development (DPD) for Chitipa, Macmillan Magomero commended Feed the Children for improving the nutritional status of children, pregnant and lactating women in the district.

Feed the Children's five year Tiwalere II project targets a total population of 2,469, 633 in Malawi and is being implemented in twelve districts of Chitipa, Karonga, Rumphi, Nkhatabay, Mzimba, Lilongwe, Dowa, Salima, Mchinji, Nkhotakota, Machinga and Mangochi.