Central African Republic - UN Peacekeeper Killed - Mission Deplores 'Heinous Act'

Photo: Hervé Serefio/UN Photo
The UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) is tasked with creating political, security and institutional conditions conducive to reducing the presence of armed groups.
16 March 2020
UN News Service

A United Nations peacekeeper from Burundi was killed on Sunday while attempting to stop an armed militant attack in the Central African Republic (CAR), according to a statement released by the UN Mission in the country, MINUSCA.

Armed rebel fighters known as the anti-Balaka, under the command of Dimitri Ayoloma launched an attack on the town of Grimari, west of Bambarim in Ouaka prefecture, in central CAR.

Panic reportedly ensued in the town after they opened fire on the homes of the mayor and sub-prefect.

In accordance with its mandate to protect civilians, peacekeepers from the UN Mission immediately intervened to try and end the assault.

"One of them was fatally injured by the Anti-Balaka, who deliberately opened fire on the peacekeepers", MINUSCA said in a statement released the day of the attack.

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary General in CAR, Mankeur Ndiaye, strongly condemned the "heinous act" that cost the life of a blue helmet.

"This attack on the city of Grimari and the peacekeepers is unacceptable and constitutes a serious crime under the jurisdiction of national and international courts," said the UN envoy.

"The leader of these armed elements, Dimitri Ayoloma, as well as all the perpetrators and accomplices of the attack will have to answer for their actions before the courts", he added.

Mr. Ndiaye, who also heads MINUSCA, recalled that any attack on the life of a peacekeeper can be considered a war crime and is liable to both national and international prosecution.

"This crime must not go unpunished" tweeted Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN chief of peacekeeping operations.

MINUSCA has reinforced patrols in Grimari to increase the safety of civilians and deter other attacks

Mr. Lacroix, Mr. Ndiaye and all the staff of MINUSCA expressed their condolences to the family of the fallen peacekeeper as well as to the people and Government of Burundi.

On 7 March in the country's northeast, civilians found in the bush the bullet-riddled body of a blue helmet from the UN Mission in Ndélé, who had reportedly been killed by alleged fighters from the Popular Front for the Renaissance in the Central African Republic (FPRC).

Read the original article on UN News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: UN News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
School Children Among the Dead in Lagos Explosion

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.