Rwanda: Coronavirus Cases Rise to Seven

The number of the novel coronavirus cases in Rwanda, has risen to seven following two more people who tested positive on Monday, the Ministry of Health said.

The recent cases include that of a Rwandan woman whose husband tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday with recent travel history in Fiji, United States and Qatar.

The other is a 61-year old German native who arrived in Rwanda on March 13, from Germany via Istanbul.

According to the statement from the Ministry, the German man didn't initially show symptoms, but developed cough and went to a health facility on March 15 from where he was tested positive.

"All confirmed coronavirus patients remain under treatment in stable condition, isolated from other patients," the statement reads in part, adding that the tracing of all their contacts has been conducted.

On Sunday, four more people had tested positive - three Rwandan nationals and a Ugandan - three of whom had travel history while the other had no recent travel history.

Recent cases

The identified cases on Sunday were of a 34-year old Rwanda who arrived from South Sudan on March 6, and his brother, a 36-year old who arrived from Fiji via United States of America and Qatar on March 8.

A 30-year old man in Kigali with no recent travel historyand a 22-year old Ugandan who arrived in Rwanda from London on March 15, all tested positive for Covid-19.

Rwanda confirmed its first coronavirus case on Saturday, an Indian citizen who arrived from Mumbai, India, on March 8, never showed symptoms initially until March 16 when he was tested positive.

The Government has urged residents to continue to observe instructions from health authorities, particularly washing hands regularly, avoiding large gatherings, and reporting any symptoms.

Measures to curb the pandemic

Schools, church services and masses, conferences and other events, have been postponed, temporary closed or cancelled, while employers have been directed to let their employees work from home.

Government had temporary closed schools and places of worship, but in the latest statement, it says that the closure period may be renewed based on circumstances.

President Paul Kagame has taken up upon himself to urge citizens to not panic, but observe the right instructions, which he said are simple but effective measures which are key to keeping everyone safe.

Handwashing has been recommended as one of the most effective precaution measures to take, and the President took part in a #SafeHands challenge to encourage citizens to uphold this practice.

The coronavirus has become a pandemic with more cases being confirmed in almost every corner of the world. Many African countries continue to register new cases.

Tanzania and Somalia confirmed their first cases on Monday.

Other African nations to have reported cases of the virus include Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Senegal, Togo, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Sudan, Kenya and Ethiopia.