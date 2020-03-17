Rwanda: President Kagame Launches Nasho Solar-Powered Irrigation Project

12 March 2020
Government of Rwanda (Kigali)
press release

President Kagame inaugurates the Nasho Solar-powered Irrigation Project funded by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.

The project includes pivot irrigation systems serving 2099 small scale farmers, with a capacity of 3.3 megawatts to power the irrigation system, with 2.4 MW battery storage and a model village of 144 houses.

"Agriculture and conservation have come together to make a big difference for so many lives, not just benefiting by receiving handouts but receiving best practice, different inputs from the investments that Howard you have made." President Kagame on the success of the newly inaugurated Nasho Irrigation Project.

The Nasho irrigation project, worth 54 million USD, was established with objectives to improve on-farm productivity by providing electricity to pump water and reduce the burden from farmers. In addition, about 24 km of existing roads within the project area were widened, 10 km of new roads created easing installation of irrigation systems as well as transportation of inputs and produce.

