Kenya: Coronavirus - Govt Reveals 3 More Suspected Cases, 14 Quarantined

The number of coronavirus cases in the country could potentially increase by three after more patients suspected to have contracted the disease were isolated on Monday.

Government spokesperson Col. Cyrus Oguna also confirmed that a total of 20 patients are receiving treatment in relation to the viral disease.

"Out of the 20, three are confirmed, three are suspected and 14 are under quarantine awaiting results," said Oguna.

He said test results on the 17 people will be released soon.

