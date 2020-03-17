Tanzania: Harmonize's Afro East Album Launching in Dar Goes Viral

A scene of celebrations engulfed Mlimani City Hall in Dar es Salaam over the weekend as Rajabu Kahali (Harmonize) launched his new album called Afro East.

The album which contains 18 songs has seen Harmonize collaborating with other top musicians from the continent the likes of Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Skales, Khaligraph Jones, Mr Eazi and many others.

The Mtwara-born artiste performed live all the songs to hundreds of audience who turned up at the venue to give their tremendous support to their own star who is making it big globally via his current record label Konde Music Worldwide.

A loud of applause was held when the singer introduced his new song titled Wife which he featured the renowned female Bongo Flavor star, Judith Wambura (Lady Jay Dee) with the pair staging a thrilling performance to satisfy the attendees.

In his brief remarks after the event, the former president Jakaya Kikwete lauded Harmonize for his great performance insisting that Bongo Favor music is growing rapidly.

"I have been following Bongo Flavor for a long time and until now; I see a promising future for them (artistes) such that they just need to put up more effort to reach very far," he said.

On his part, Harmonize said he succeeded to get all the artistes he wanted to compose the whole album while thanking all those who in one way or the other supported him.

He then thanked his former management WCB for being exercising patience during the entire period he was repaying them after he disbanded from them.

"When I left WCB, there was a certain amount of money I had to pay and I used to cover that by installment because it was a big amount to pay at once," he said.

Also, the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Harrison Mwakyembe said as the ministry, they are always pleased to see that young artistes in the country are not afraid to widen up their wings to reach far.

"Behind him (Harmonize), there are many other musicians who are keenly inspired by his achievement as such, we are all happy with this big thing," Mwakyembe said.