Rwanda: Coronavirus - How Rwandans Are Coping With the Pandemic

On Saturday, March 14, Rwanda confirmed its first case of COVID-19. The Ministry of Health announced that an Indian national, who had travelled from Mumbai to Rwanda on March 8, had shown no symptoms until he was tested positive on March 13. Four more cases were confirmed a day later.

The Government suspended all public and social gatherings for 14 days - until March 30 - to contain the spread of COVID 19. Schools, secondary and universities were closed, church services and social gatherings such as weddings suspended.

With all the drastic changes made abruptly, The New Times interviewed people who were affected by the situations and recorded their stories.

Chantal Tumusifu, 28

Before COVID -9 broke out, I had been preparing my wedding for two years. I had saved money, with my partner, I had invited family and friends for the special day that was on March 21st.

Everyone was excited about it until March 15th when we heard that due to the first COVID 19 confirmed case, all public and social gatherings such as my wedding were cancelled.

It is very difficult thinking about how much is lost in preparing the wedding for two years only to cancel it a week before, but it is worth it. Our lives matter more, we had to sacrifice it for our protection. I hope we will resume when the situation improves.

Ange Ishimwe, UR medical student

When the first case was confirmed on Saturday, I had been preparing for an exam for weeks. I have been doing Medicine for 7 years now and the exam was to decide whether I passed the catch-up courses. If I did I could resume usual programs that could allow me to graduate.

Now that school is cancelled, I am starting to wonder if I will even graduate. I hope the situation gets better eventually.

Ornella Uwase, 19, secondary school student

This is definitely a distraction. Exams were supposed to start on Thursday and I had been preparing for them for days. As a Senior 6 national exam candidate, I started to wonder whether we will be able to sit for the exam.

I, however, understand that closing schools was for our own good. Our lives matter more. Besides, some students actually got extra time to prepare for exams. I hope we will be able to go back to school soon.

Damascène Shumbusho,university student

The university's move to suspend teaching activities was considerate and logical in bid to contain COVID-19. However, obligating all students to vacate from campuses in just two days in the wake of the pandemic is not the ultimate solution.

For instance, I study in Kigali but live in Nyaruguru district. If I take a bus home while contaminated unknowingly, I will take the virus to my family and village. I think it would have been better if we all stayed in our respective locations to contain the virus.

Bishop Fidèle Masengo, Four Square Church

When the announcement banning all public gatherings came out, we were already ready for Sunday service. We had to immediately communicate to our members that the service was cancelled. Given that we already had a well-viewed YouTube channel, we shifted online.

Surprisingly, our viewership increased from 2,000 views to 5,000 per service. People actually followed and we are grateful that the ban did not stop people from praying. For tithe and offertory, mobile money and bank accounts are alternatively being used.

Pastor Mannasseh Tuyizere, Saint Etienne Cathedral

The announcement about public gatherings got out when I was already fully prepared for the Sunday service. It was hard and abrupt, but I later found a way to stream the service on YouTube and Facebook Live.

Our online service went well and more people followed. However, we realised that youth are more comfortable using digital ways than relatively old ones. In a bid to contain COVID -9, we encourage people to embark on the digital world.