Kenya: FKF Seeks Kenyatta's Help to Pay Ex-Coach Sh109 Million

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) is now turning to President Uhuru Kenyatta over a Sh109 million pay dispute with former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche due to wrongful dismissal.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa on Saturday appealed to the President to intervene in the matter which has left Kenya staring at a ban by the world football governing body Fifa.

"Somebody made a mistake and I do not want to go into who that was. I want to ask the President to help us to get this settlement of Sh109 million done," Mwendwa said during a National Super League match at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi.

By FKF failing to pay Amrouche on or before the March 11 deadline set by Fifa, Kenya could be barred from competing in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Last week, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed rubbished FKF's stand that it is the responsibility of the government to pay the coach.

FKF has said that it does not have the money to pay the Algerian tactician.

"I do not understand it. It is baffling to expect the government to pay for irresponsible behaviour of a federation which abdicated its role," Amina said.

"This has nothing to do with the government. Why can't FKF negotiate with Fifa to agree on a payment plan," the CS said in earlier interview.

Despite the tough stand by Amina, Mwendwa said that they are still in talks with the Ministry of Sports over the matter.

He told journalists that while the government is taking a back step in the matter because Sh109 million is a lot of money, "it is the sensible thing to pay so as not to deny a whole generation of players a World Cup qualifiers experience."

Amrouche was sacked in 2014 after which he filed a suit with the Fifa Players Status Committee that awarded him Sh60 million compensation.

He appealed that ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), which increased the amount to Sh109m.