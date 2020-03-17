Kenya: FKF to Decide Fate of Aborted Cup Matches

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Appeals and Complaints Committee will sit on Wednesday to decide on the fate of five Betway Cup fixtures that aborted over the weekend, due to coronavirus pandemic fears.

FKF Chief Executive Officer Barry Otieno said that the committee will look into the cases independently and make a ruling at the end of the week.

"The committee will make a decision case by case after analysing the report by the match officials," explained Otieno.

The round of 16 matches that failed to take place are holders Bandari against Sofapaka in Mombasa and Wazito against KCB Football Club at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

Others are Kisumu All Stars against Keroka Technical Training Institute at Moi Stadium in Kisumu and Fortune Sacco against Bidco United at Kirinyaga Stadium.

Confusion marred the matches, as some of the teams turned up to empty stadiums, while others kept-off.

Otieno clarified that with the federation having suspended all football action effective Monday, new dates will be issued on when the competition will resume.

Former champions Kariobangi Sharks thrashed National Super League (NSL) side FC Talanta 4-1 at Camp Toyoyo grounds on Sunday to remain on course to reclaiming the title they last won in 2018. Last season, Sharks lost 3-1 to Bandari in the finals.

Sharks coach William Muluhya believes the team's experience of being in the finals for two consecutive seasons will work to their advantage this time around.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"For the team, being again in the finals will be a good stage for us. Having been there last season and finishing runners-up, the only place we want to reach is lifting the trophy," said Muluhya.

Based on the committee's ruling, Sharks will either face-off with Posta Rangers or Gor Mahia in the quarterfinals.

AFC Leopards also booked their place in the quarterfinals after beating Ushuru 4-2 on post-match penalties.

Ten-man Leopards were held to a barren draw by the NSL side at the end of normal time, forcing the match to be decided on spot-kicks.

Leopards will meet Kisumu All Stars or Keroka Technical Institute in the in the quarter finals. Ingwe's head coach Antony Kimani praised his side for progressing to the next level.

"Playing an unpredictable side like Ushuru requires a lot of patience and resilience and this has seen us win the match at the wire. I commend the boys for executing the job," said Kimani.

Ulinzi also progressed to the last eight after beating NSL's Migori Youth 1-0, thanks to midfielder Benard Ongoma's goal in the second-half.

Just like in Sharks and Leopards case, Ulinzi will know their quarterfinals opponents after the ruling by the committee. It will either be KCB or Wazito.