Kenyans Buy Olympics Tickets On Deadline Day

16 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Geoffrey Anene

It has been a "busy" day for Kenyan fans on the final day of purchasing the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games tickets.

Doubts have been growing every day on whether the quadrennial competition will go ahead as planned from July 24 to August 9 in the Japanese city due to the deadly COVID-19 disease caused by coronavirus.

Japan is one of the countries that has been hit hard by the virus, with 1,500 cases reported and 31 deaths.

Asked whether all the standalone tickets allocated to Kenya had been sold out on deadline day (March 16), Managing Director of Kingdom Sports Group (KSG), Daniel Beniston said: "Sorry, all information about sales are commercial in confidence, but I can advise it has been as busy as we expected, interest in the Olympic Games is as high as ever."

Kingdom Sports Group is the sports marketing firm that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) gave the rights to sell the Olympic 2020 tickets in 36 countries, Kenya included.

The tickets, which went for between US$29 (Sh2995.84) and US$1,320 (136362.20) depending on the day, events and arena, were sold on a first come first serve basis.

Eighty-seven Kenyans have so far qualified for the Olympic Games, which are returning to Japan after 56 years.

The list of events that Kenyans have qualified to the biggest sporting event in the world, include men's and women's rugby sevens , women's indoor volleyball, taekwondo, swimming, boxing and para-rowing, as well as athletics.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
School Children Among the Dead in Lagos Explosion

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.