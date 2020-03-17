Kenya Motor Sports Federation Suspends Racing

Following the Coronavirus, the Kenya Motor Sports Federation has been forced to postpone its events over the next four weekends

The notice from the local Motor Sports Governing Body read as follows: "This is to inform all competitors, crew members, organising clubs, sponsors and concerned parties that in light of the Kenya Government's decision concerning an active Covid-19 in the Country, KMSF-sanctioned motorsport events scheduled to take place over the next four (4) weekends (this may be extended, depending on further government decisions) are hereby formally postponed."

Depending on the development of the virus that has hit the sports activities across the globe, KMSF will announce the new dates in due course.

Meanwhile, the Safari Rally organisers have released the route plan for the round of the 2020 World Rally Championship set for July.

There will a total of 17 competitive stages. The rally will start from the Kenyatta International Convention Centre at 12.46pm July 16.

Four-day competition

Eight stages will be done twice while one will be tackled once during the four-day competition.

The total distance raced will be 1,025 kilometres spread over three days of action. The total competitive distance will be 315km.

The first Super Spectator stage will be raced at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani soon after the start of the rally from KICC. Cares will start racing the 4.8km super stage from 2.08pm before the action moves to Naivasha where the first car will be expected at 4.33pm.

The second day of the action will tackle three competitive sections to be repeated twice. The stages are Chui Lodge (13.34km), Kedong (33.43km) and Oserian (18.87km).

The third day will see drivers tackle three more stages that will be done twice. The stages are Elementaita (14.64km), Soyamabu (20.33km) and Sleeping Warrior (31km).

Five stages await the drivers on the final day with two repeated. The stages are Loldia (11.27km), Hell's Gate (10.39km) and Malewa (8.58km).