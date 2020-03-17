Nigeria: Coronavirus - CBN Slashes Interest Rates On Intervention Funds to 5%

16 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Chris Agabi

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has dropped interest rates on all its intervention funds from 9 percent to 5 percent.

This is even as the apex bank also announced additional N50billion intervention fund to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to mitigate the negative impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the affected enterprises nationwide.

The CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who disclosed this on Monday while briefing the media on strategic measures by the bank to tackle the challenges raised by the virus within the domestic economy, also announced other interventions to cover healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing, oils and gas, among others.

He noted that as a result of this pandemic, revenues accruing to businesses to run their business and pay their bank loans are impacted negatively, thus the CBN expect difficulty of businesses to service their loans.

Emefiele explained that it was against these worrisome developments that the apex bank decided that "all intervention loans currently under moratorium are granted additional moratorium of one year on all principal repayments effective March, 2020."

"Accordingly, participating financial institutions are hereby directed to provide amortization schedule to reflect the new order.

"Interest rates on all applicable CBN facilities are hereby reduced by 9 percent to 5 percent per annum for one year effective March 1, 2020.

"The CBN hereby establishes a facility through NIRSAL Microfinance Bank to the sum of N50billion for households, MSMEs that have been particularly hit by Covid-19 including but not limited to hoteliers, airlines services providers, health care merchants, and so on", the governor added.

He also announced an unspecified credit support for health care industry, saying that in order "to meet potential demand for health care services and products, the CBN hereby opens for intervention facilities loans to pharmaceutical companies intending to expand or establish their own drugs manufacturing plants in Nigeria as well as to hospital and health care practitioners who intend to build or expand to world class standards."

According to him, the CBN also plans to increase intervention support to agricultural and manufacturing sectors.

Emefiele also announced a regulatory forbearance to big businesses by granting "banks leave to consider temporary restructuring of the tenure and loan terms for businesses and households most affected by the outbreak, particularly the oil and gas, agric and manufacturing."

He said the apex bank was optimistic that these measures will help mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on the Nigerian economy.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
School Children Among the Dead in Lagos Explosion

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.