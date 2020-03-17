Malawi: Jacaranda Bemoans Low Number of Schools Offering French Lessons in Malawi

Jacaranda Cultural Centre(JCC) also known as Maison de la France (House of France) a center for learning french language and other cultural and arts activities has bemoaned low number of schoools offering french studies in the country despite french being recognised as one of the official languages apart from English.

finals of secondary schools french drama competition held at Zingwangwa Secondary School in Zomba

JCC executive director Luc Deschames who is also France Honorary Consul in Malawi and director for Jacaranda orphanage care expressed the concern on Saturday during the national finals of secondary schools french drama competition held at Zingwangwa Secondary School in Zomba.

Deschames said despite french being recognized in over 26 African countries and that over 300 Million people globally speak the language, only specialized secondary schools in the country teach french as a subject.

He added that even some internationaly recognized organizations like United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) and The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) use french as one of its official languages hence the need for more secondary schools in the country to start teaching french

"French is slowly becoming part of an african language especially in west africa. Even here in Malawi, some organizations value french linguistc skills, hence students who take french language have an advantage of being hired in such organisations", said Deschamps.

On his part, secondary schools inspector for south-west education division Christopher Ziwa who was the guest of honor at the event expressed optimism that more secondary schools in the country shall soon start offering french language with more french teachers expected to graduate from Mzuzu University, Domasi Teachers Training College and Chancellor College.

Over 18 secondary schools competed in the regional finals and only five secondary schools made it to the grand finals.

During this year's secondary schools french drama competition, Mary Mount Girls secondary school emerged winner seconded by Zomba Catholic secondary school with Jacaranda Foundation schools finishing third.

JCC in conjunction with French Embassy has been promoting french since 2013 after French Cultural Center stopped its operations.