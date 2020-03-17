Malawi: Civil Service United Through With Name Changing Process

16 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

It was relegated from the country's top flight league. It is a club that is funded by the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC). After relegation, there were discussions with EPAC Football Club and the team was seen bouncing back into the Super League with the name Civil Sporting Club while EPAC was disbanded.

Civil Service United

Some weeks ago, the club announced its intention to change its name yet again and this made the team to miss on the list of clubs that were recently certified to take part in the 2020 season of the TNM Super League because it was not yet through with the name changing process despite fulfilling other recommendations from the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) under Club Licensing.

General Secretary for the club, Ronald Chiwaula, says the club is now ready to use the name Civil Service United Football Club.

"We were advised to pay for the change of the name by FAM. We want our team to be called Civil Service United Football Club because it is a government sponsored team.

"That is the name our auditors are familiar with and for the sake of accountability with our auditors and other interested parties, we feel this is the name we should be using," explained Chiwaula.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
School Children Among the Dead in Lagos Explosion

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.