Malawi: Civil Service United Through With Name Changing Process

It was relegated from the country's top flight league. It is a club that is funded by the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC). After relegation, there were discussions with EPAC Football Club and the team was seen bouncing back into the Super League with the name Civil Sporting Club while EPAC was disbanded.

Civil Service United

Some weeks ago, the club announced its intention to change its name yet again and this made the team to miss on the list of clubs that were recently certified to take part in the 2020 season of the TNM Super League because it was not yet through with the name changing process despite fulfilling other recommendations from the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) under Club Licensing.

General Secretary for the club, Ronald Chiwaula, says the club is now ready to use the name Civil Service United Football Club.

"We were advised to pay for the change of the name by FAM. We want our team to be called Civil Service United Football Club because it is a government sponsored team.

"That is the name our auditors are familiar with and for the sake of accountability with our auditors and other interested parties, we feel this is the name we should be using," explained Chiwaula.