Nigeria: COVID-19 Outbreak in Nigeria Situation - Report

This is the 16th national situation report, following confirmation of the first case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria on 27th February 2020.

• On the 15 th of March 2020, no new confirmed case of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria

• Cumulatively, Nigeria has recorded two confirmed cases of COVID-19 with no death • Apart from the index case, a total of 48 people have been screened for COVID-19 (no new) in 8 States (Edo, Enugu, FCT, Kano, Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, and Yobe) out of which 47 tested negative and have been ruled out, while one (a contact of the index case) was confirmed positive

• The index case is clinically stable at the designated treatment facility for COVID-19, the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) Yaba, Lagos. The additional sample retested came out positive but with reduction in viral load

• The second confirmed case who was a contact of the index case, has tested negative twice consecutively, has cleared the virus and was discharged to go home on 13th of March 2020

• All other contacts of the index case completed their follow up period on Friday 13th of March 2020 and have been allowed to re-integrate into the society and resume their normal lives

• A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at level 3, continues to coordinate national response activities

• Global situation: As at 14 th of March 2020, a total of 142,539 confirmed cases reported (57% cases in China) with 5,393 deaths. Number of countries/territories/areas affected within the last 24 hours increased by 12 countries (Sudan, Trinidad and Tobago, Guadeloupe, Venezuela,Antigua and Barbuda, Puerto Rico, Cayman Island, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea and Kenya) making a total of 135 countries1 .

• As at 14 th of March 2020, 26 of 54 countries in Africa have reported cases; Algeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, Senegal, Nigeria, South Africa, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Togo, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Cote D’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Kenya, Namibia, Seychelles, Central African Republic, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Gabon, Guinea, Mauritania, Rwanda, Ghana and Sudan 2 .

• On 27th February 2020, a 44-year old Italian citizen was diagnosed of COVID-19 in Lagos State. The case is the first to be reported in Nigeria since the first confirmed case was reported from China in January 2020. The index case arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at 10pm on 24th February 2020 aboard Turkish airline from Milan, Italy. He traveled to his company site in Ogun state on 25th February. On 26th February, he presented at the staff clinic in Ogun and there was high index of suspicion by the managing physician. He was referred to IDH Lagos and COVID-19 was confirmed on 27th February.

• On 8th March 2020, 40 asymptomatic contacts to the index case and in supervised self-isolation were tested for SARS-CoV-2 following WHO recommendations. One of the contacts in Ogun was confirmed positive. Following care, he has now tested negative twice consecutively, is cleared of the virus and was discharged from the hospital on the 13th of March 2020.

Table 1: Summary of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria States Total number of people screened Lab Confirmed Deaths in confirmed cases Edo 1 0 0 Enugu 1 0 0 FCT 11 0 0 Kano 1 0 0 Lagos 28 0 0 Ogun 4 2* 0 Rivers 1 0 0 Yobe 1 0 0 Total 48 2 0 *The second confirmed case was an asymptomatic contact to the index case. He has cleared the virus and has been discharged

• On 28th February 2020, a multi-sectoral emergency operations centre (EOC) was activated at level 3, the highest emergency response level in Nigeria. This is led by NCDC

• Interim National Case Management Guidelines published and disseminated

• Revised public health advisory and Frequently Asked Questions publishedwww.covid19.ncdc.gov.ng