Nigeria: Lagos Explosion - Sanwo-Olu Meets Buhari, Raises Probe Panel

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday announced the constitution of a panel to investigate an explosion in Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State which claimed many lives and destroyed property.

Sanwo-Olu State House reporters after briefing President Muhammadu Buhari on the explosion that the panel, headed by the deputy governor and the commissioner for special duties had less than two weeks to submit its full report.

The governor, who said Buhari also looked forward to receiving the outcome of committee's task, said the government had established a two billion naira emergency relief funds to support the victims of the explosion.

He said the reports that the community was close to pipeline and that a gas plant was also situated in the affected area were "speculative".

He said the panel was necessary because the state had never experienced such level of destruction, stressing the need to build more roads that will bypass the pipeline right of way.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party yesterday called for a rejig of the nation's emergency response in a manner that would educate Nigerians on how to prevent disasters.

Reacting to the Abule-Ado explosion which claimed many lives on Sunday in Lagos state, the PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said an overhaul of the nation's emergency management would strengthen quick responses to disasters.