Nigeria: Lagos Explosion - Sanwo-Olu Meets Buhari, Raises Probe Panel

17 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi and Saawua Terzungwe

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday announced the constitution of a panel to investigate an explosion in Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State which claimed many lives and destroyed property.

Sanwo-Olu State House reporters after briefing President Muhammadu Buhari on the explosion that the panel, headed by the deputy governor and the commissioner for special duties had less than two weeks to submit its full report.

The governor, who said Buhari also looked forward to receiving the outcome of committee's task, said the government had established a two billion naira emergency relief funds to support the victims of the explosion.

He said the reports that the community was close to pipeline and that a gas plant was also situated in the affected area were "speculative".

He said the panel was necessary because the state had never experienced such level of destruction, stressing the need to build more roads that will bypass the pipeline right of way.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party yesterday called for a rejig of the nation's emergency response in a manner that would educate Nigerians on how to prevent disasters.

Reacting to the Abule-Ado explosion which claimed many lives on Sunday in Lagos state, the PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said an overhaul of the nation's emergency management would strengthen quick responses to disasters.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
School Children Among the Dead in Lagos Explosion

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.