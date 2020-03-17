Nigeria: Mass Gathering Can Amplify Spread of COVID-19 - NCDC

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Monday mass gathering could amplify the spread of infectious diseases including Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

The Director-General of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja that mass gatherings were highly visible events with the potential for serious public health consequences if they were not planned and managed carefully.

Ihekweazu, who said that "NCDC is constantly monitoring the epidemiological situation in the country.

"In view of the rapid evolution and global transmission of COVID-19, NCDC will recommend the cancellation of mass gatherings, in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

"At this stage, we are not advising the cancellation of gatherings, but our advice may change as the epidemiological situation evolves. This is assessed on a daily basis and regular updates can be found on www.covid19.ncdc.gov.ng.

"NCDC offers the following guidance with key planning considerations for organisers currently planning mass gatherings in view of the COVID-19 outbreak."

According to him, religious events like Church service calls to prayer, prayer meetings and other gatherings like sporting events such as football matches, social events like weddings, funerals, parties, music concerts, and others like youth service camps, conferences and exhibitions should be highly monitored.

The NCDC boss said that organisers of such events must ensure adequate preparations before hosting.

He noted that "organisers should also consider using distancing measures to reduce close contact among people during gatherings by providing more entry and exit points, more food points, ensure handwashing facilities with soap and water are readily available."

Ihekweazu said that for pre-event or gatherings, state ministries of health should be informed of such event, and location assessed by officials from the ministry to ensure safety procedures were in place.

"Requirements should be assessed prior to events and organisers should provide information to attendees prior to the event and at entry points, he advised.

He reiterated the need for regular and thorough washing of hands with soap under running water or the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid shaking hands, hugging and any other form of physical contact where possible.

Please stay at home if you feel ill with fever, cough or breathing difficulties.

Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or tissue paper when you cough or sneeze and dispose of tissue paper immediately.

He also advised travellers who just returned from China, Japan, Italy, the Republic of Korea, Iran, France, Germany, and Spain to remain in self-isolation for 14 days.

The NCDC boss said that during events or gatherings, organisers should use the occasions to reinforce messages on hygiene and staying safe.

Ihekweazu encouraged religious institutions to demonstrate hand washing technique before the start of prayers to their congregation and ensure the provision of adequate handwashing facilities, including running water, soap or alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

He, however, said that people with symptoms such as cough and fever should not be allowed into the premises, noting that arrangements should be made to check for such on entry.

"Organisers should provide adequate human resources who will be responsible for cleaning and disinfecting communal places such as ablution areas, floors, toilets, and surfaces such as door handles, chairs and church benches with disinfectant or soap.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Organisers should provide adequate waste management facilities such as closed trash cans so that people can dispose of tissue paper and other waste properly.

"Organisers should review practices that put their congregation at risk, such as sharing of the communal cup, receiving holy communion on the tongue and shaking hands."

Ihekweazu said that facilitates in place for mass gatherings should have adequate ventilation and proper air circulation, hand washing facilities, running water and soap.

The NCDC boss also advised attendees at mass gatherings to review the advisory and take note of preventive measures.

vanguard