Nigeria: Half of the Nigerian Population in Extreme Poverty - Omo-Agege

Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege says about half of the Nigerian population are living in extreme poverty.

He spoke Saturday night in Abuja at the 50th anniversary and reunion meeting of the 1970 Set of the Nigerian Military School, Zaria.

"Clearly, this is unacceptable and the target is to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years. This may appear very difficult, but it can be done. India pulled 170 million people out of poverty between 1990 and 2013, reducing the number of its citizens living in extreme poverty by 25 percent.

"China, Indonesia are among 17 other countries that have taken millions out of extreme poverty. If India, China and Indonesia can do it, Nigeria can. But it will require bold policy changes to restructure the economy and changes in our ways of life. Thus, it behoves you to continue to find creative solutions to the myriad of problems facing our country," he said.