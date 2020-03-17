Nigeria: We Will Use Science, Tech to Catalyse Nation's Growth - Govt

17 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zakariyya Adaramola

The Federal Government on Monday said it would leverage the opportunities availed by science and technology effectively in its current economic recovery agenda enunciated in the National Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020.

Minister of State for Science and Technology, Barrister Mohammed Abdullahi said this in a welcome address delivered at the opening ceremony of the Science, Technology and Innovation Expo 2020 held in Abuja.

He explained that the expo was designed to encourage interactions between researchers and investors, and bring to fore the capabilities of Nigerian scientists, engineers, investors and innovators towards facilitating growth in science, technology and innovation.

The minister maintained that "no nation can achieve greatness without enhancing science, technology and innovation."

Abdullahi, who commended President Muhammadu Buhari for giving funding and other supports to science, technology and innovation in the drive towards economic growth and development of the country, pointed out that the President's stance remained the only way that can make the country great.

The minister said that the ministry and its parastatals would continue to support the President's vision of using the instruments of science, technology and innovation to drive the nation's economy to the next level through economic diversification strategies and programmes in the wake of the current dwindling oil revenues.

He also commended researchers, inventors and innovators across the country and beyond the shores of the nation who came to showcase their products adding that it takes great courage to bring to the fore the products of their research to scrutiny of the public.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
School Children Among the Dead in Lagos Explosion

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.