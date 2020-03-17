Nigeria: We Will Use Science, Tech to Catalyse Nation's Growth - Govt

The Federal Government on Monday said it would leverage the opportunities availed by science and technology effectively in its current economic recovery agenda enunciated in the National Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020.

Minister of State for Science and Technology, Barrister Mohammed Abdullahi said this in a welcome address delivered at the opening ceremony of the Science, Technology and Innovation Expo 2020 held in Abuja.

He explained that the expo was designed to encourage interactions between researchers and investors, and bring to fore the capabilities of Nigerian scientists, engineers, investors and innovators towards facilitating growth in science, technology and innovation.

The minister maintained that "no nation can achieve greatness without enhancing science, technology and innovation."

Abdullahi, who commended President Muhammadu Buhari for giving funding and other supports to science, technology and innovation in the drive towards economic growth and development of the country, pointed out that the President's stance remained the only way that can make the country great.

The minister said that the ministry and its parastatals would continue to support the President's vision of using the instruments of science, technology and innovation to drive the nation's economy to the next level through economic diversification strategies and programmes in the wake of the current dwindling oil revenues.

He also commended researchers, inventors and innovators across the country and beyond the shores of the nation who came to showcase their products adding that it takes great courage to bring to the fore the products of their research to scrutiny of the public.