Nigeria: I Have Never Seen Any Destruction of This Magnitude - Sanwo-Olu

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has launched a N2 billion Emergency Relief Fund for the victims of the explosion.

Sanwo-Olu, who visited the scene of the explosion yesterday morning, said that the state government would immediately release N250 million into the Fund to provide instant relief for those affected by the tragedy. "It is rather unfortunate," he said.

The governor also set up an inter-governmental and multi-sectoral committee, to be chaired by the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Omotayo Bamgbose-Martins, to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the explosion.

The relief fund, Sanwo-Olu said, would help the Lagos State government to offset the victims' medical bills and re-settle displaced people before rebuilding activities start.

Similarly, the Osun State governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, has sympathised with the families of the dead, the injured and those who lost property to the inferno.

Oyetola also sympathised with Lagos State government and called on relevant authorities and agencies to critically investigate the cause of the incident in order to put control measures in place to forestall a repeat of such occurrence.