Nigeria: Insecurity - Nigeria Besieged On All Sides - Gbajabiamila

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday expressed concern over the insecurity in Nigeria, saying the nation was besieged on all sides.

Gbajabiamila, according to a statement by his spokesman, Lanre Lasisi, said this while declaring open a two-day capacity building workshop/retreat of the House Committee on Defence in collaboration with Centre for Strategic Research and Studies of the National Defence College and the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre.

He said the present security challenges were re more diverse and demanding than ever before in Nigeria's history.

He said the house was greatly concerned about the security situation in the country, which informed its relentless efforts to proffer an enduring solution.

"We're besieged on all sides: in the north, by insurgents and bandits; in the south, by militants and highwaymen. And all of us together, our economy and industry, even our democracy, are threatened by the ambitions of those who will wage war on our interests through the skilful abuse of information technology and cyberspace.

"It is perhaps this last threat that promises to alter forever the nature of our existence. As legislators, we're called upon to make national security policy through the passage of legislation, through oversight of national security infrastructure and through the approval of appropriation to fund national security activities," he said.

He said the house was working on a new model of funding the military outside the national budget to enable it carry out its responsibilities.

Gbajabiamila said external aggression had assumed a new dimension in global conflict considering the use of technology in modern warfare.

"Here in Nigeria, we're straight-jacketed with the military. The traditional role of the military as we understand it is, once there's foreign and external aggression, that is when we deploy the military.

"But then, we get foreign aggression and external aggression can be simultaneous. So, when we begin to talk about the military and expand the frontiers. Rather than be straightjacket, we must consider and remember that in this day and age, this century, foreign attack can come from anywhere. We talk about cyberspace here."