Nigeria: Ibadan Mogajis Caution Fayemi, Set to Visit Deposed Sanusi Lamido

17 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jeremiah Oke

Ibadan — Family heads in Ibadan land, otherwise known as authentic Mogajis on Monday cautioned governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi on his moves to depose eleven traditional rulers in Ekiti State, just as the group gets set to pay solidarity visit to the deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

The Mogajis described the move by Fayemi as dangerous in Yoruba land, urging him not to import abuse of traditional institution to modern day Yoruba nation.

Fayemi was recently alleged to have been making moves to dethrone the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe and 10 other aggrieved prominent traditional rulers in the state, otherwise called 'pelupelu Obas'.

The Mogajis in a statement issued by a spokesman, Chief Wale Oladoja, reminded Fayemi and the governor of Kano State, Abdulahi Umar Ganduje, that their tenure is for at most eight years, while the traditional institutions are for time indefinite.

The group further said arrangement has been concluded to pay a solidarity visit to the deposed emir as soon as he settles down in his base to demonstrate support and solidarity.

The statement further said destruction of traditional institutions is dangerous for national development and the elders cannot be silenced for saying the truth for the betterment of Nigeria.

