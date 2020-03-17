Nigeria: Let's Tackle Out-of-School-Children Menace With N37bn Nass Renovation Fund - Rep

A member of the House of Representatives, Farah Dagogo (PDP, Rivers), yesterday called on the members of the National Assembly to allocate the N37 billion set aside for renovation of the complex to tackle the menace of out-of-school children.

Speaking at a media parley in Abuja, he also urged the members to dedicate the funds for the proposed purchase of their vehicles for the same purpose.

According to him, "using a legislative backing to rework the N37bn already budgeted for the renovation of the National Assembly for our out-of - school-children should be thoroughly considered."

He added that the planned purchase of vehicles for members should be put on hold for now and the funds channelled to address the out-of school children challenge.

"Doing so diligently will prove the National Assembly, especially this 9th Assembly, as a group willing and ready to sacrifice their comfort for the benefits of the masses, who are also our constituents."