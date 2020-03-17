South Africa: Legal Team At PRASA Had No Control Over Certain Contracts, Commission Hears

analysis

The Zondo commission has heard how the legal team at Prasa did not have access to contracts - including the infamous Swifambo contract.

"When we raised those issues as far as Swifambo were concerned, we were found to be in people's bad books," said Martha Ngoye, head of Legal Risk and Compliance at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

She was speaking on Monday 16 March at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture about Prasa's legal woes and her role as the head of the legal department, which she claimed often did not have access to documents and was not involved in the drafting of certain contracts.

Ngoye, who has been head of the department since 2014, was the fourth official from the rail agency to testify about Prasa as it faces a multitude of court cases and allegations of maladministration, corruption and State Capture.

Testimony related to the agency has been ongoing from last Wednesday with Tiro Holele, Jacob Ragkoathe and Popo Molefe having already testified.

On Monday, Ngoye took the stand and revealed how the legal team at Prasa - who were supposed to be advising the entity to ensure it worked strictly within...