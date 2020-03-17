South Africa: Time to Hit the Reset Button and Act Together Before We All End Up Like Boiled Frogs

opinion

We have to break the double bind. We need to practice that age-old edict of ubuntu. We need to unlearn greed and venality, and re-learn not to use more than we need and certainly not at the expense of one another, to profit but not to profiteer and thus end the death spiral which we find ourselves locked into.

We are busy destroying our planet. In 2019, the United Nations released a devastating report based on three years' research by more than 350 scientists across the world in the most comprehensive global health check ever conducted. Nothing made for good reading: coral reefs are dying beneath our oceans, rain forests are being felled leaving dry savannahs, half of our natural ecosystems are gone and hundreds of thousands of species are on the verge of extinction.

We are polluting what we have; rendering our water undrinkable and our air unbreathable - and we can't stop ourselves. At a time when we should be seeking internationally brokered solutions as a community of nations to mutual problems, we are heading - through the ballot boxes - to isolationism and nationalism, fomented by populism.

It all seems insane, until you consider the precepts of...