Tanzania Lose to Rhinos of Zimbabwe in T20 Tie

NATIONAL cricket team suffered a 16 runs loss to Rhinos side of Zimbabwe in their first build-up match of T20 cricket at Kwekwe Sports Club in Harare yesterday.

According to report from Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA) Communication Officer, Atif Salim, Rhinos went to bat first after winning the toss and registered a score of 131 runs for 7 wickets in allotted 20 overs.

Trevor Chibvongodze posted 33 runs for the Rhinos with 33 runs not out after facing 26 balls.

Other notable contributions for Rhinos came from Tafara Chingwara, who scored 20 runs while Trevor Gwandu added 18 more.

In replay to Rhinos target, Tanzania failed to chase as they posted 115 for 8 wickets in allotted 20 overs. Jatin Darij posted an impressive score of 48 runs, while opening batsman Abhik Patwa also scored 38 runs.

The team has pitched a ten-day camp to prepare for 2020 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers, which will be played in South Africa from April 25th to May 4th this year.

While in Harare, the national will play five friendly matches against Rhinos, the first was staged yesterday to Friday. Rhinos is a great franchise with many players playing first class cricket.

"It is therefore an opportunity and a great challenge for our national team to start gauging their strength," Salim said.

After the build-up games in Zimbabwe, Tanzania national team will return home for further drills before setting off to South Africa.

The Africa qualifier games will have two subregional groups, with the top two teams in each group progressing to the Regional final.

Tanzania is placed in group A alongside Mozambique, Botswana, Cameroon, Sierra Leone and St.Helena, while group B teams are Uganda, Ghana, Lesotho, Malawi, Rwanda, Seychelles and eSwatini.

Players in Harare camp are Abhik Patwa, Kasimu Nassoro, Riziki Kiseto, Jitin Singh, Jatin Darji, Zafar Khan, Mohammed Ali, Mohamed Omari and Ally Mpeka.

Others are Nasibu Kelvin, Salumu Jumbe, Zamoyoni Ramadhani, Harsheed Chohan, Jumanne Masquater, Nassoro Zahoro, Athumani Kakonzi, Ashish Kamania and wicket keeper Issa Kikasi.

The two officials who accompanied the team to Harare include Head Coach Steve Tikolo and Head of Development Office, Hamisi Abdallah.