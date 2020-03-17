Uganda: Karimojong Warriors Kill Prison Warder

Abim — A prison warder attached to Amita Prison in Abim District has been shot dead by suspected Karamojong cattle rustlers.

The killers took off with his gun.

Mr Bob Ogwok, a teacher at Amita Primary School told Daily Monitor on Monday that John Kayongo was shot while guarding inmates at a farm in Aliling village.

Mr Ogwok said the prison warder died while being rushed to Matany Hospital in Abim District.

He said prison warders from Amita Prison who were backed by Anti Stock Theft Unit security operatives pursued the assailants to Amita Hill where they were suspected to be hiding.

The officer in charge Amita Prison, SP Alfred Nuwatuha declined to speak to Daily Monitor but Mr Frank Baine, the spokesman of the Uganda Prisons Service, confirmed the incident.

"The warriors ambushed our warder in the morning when he was on duty. They shot him and grabbed his gun," Mr Baine said.

Meanwhile, security operatives have recovered 21 herds of cattle that were stolen by suspected Karamojong warriors in Otuke District.

Otuke District Resident District Commissioner, Mr Robert Abak said the cattle were recovered and handed over to the owners.

Mr Abak, however, said six animals that are still missing.

On Saturday night, suspected Karamojong cattle rustlers stole several herds of cattle in Ogwete Sub-county.