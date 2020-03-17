Uganda: Money Woes - Bombers Uncertain As Last Olympics Window Draws Close

17 March 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

Kampala — The Olympics window for pugilists is inching shut but all the Bombers can do is just look on, painfully. And maybe continue training in hope of a funding miracle tomorrow. At least for now.

Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) is unsure where at and when the boxers will resume training for the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament due in May.

The qualifiers in Paris, France, will be the last chance for boxers who have missed the Olympic ticket in the four continental qualifying events, with 56 slots up for grabs.

In February, Uganda sent 13 contenders, including five women, to the African Qualifiers in Senegal, but only captain Musa Shadir Bwogi qualified for Tokyo 2020 Olympics after defeating Ghana's Jesse Lartey in the welterweight box-off on the last day.

Last chance

Bwogi's 12 teammates and several others who didn't make the Dakar trip have an opportunity to vie for the Olympic ticket in Paris. But their fate is still unclear.

"We will meet with the National Council of Sports (NCS) to discuss how funds will be raised for the training camp then decide on either a residential or a non-residential camp until the team leaves for Paris," Bwogi said.

But the number of boxers will depend on the resource envelope.

"We have an opportunity to take 12 boxers in the 12 weights we haven't qualified but it will depend on the funds available," he said, adding that they were also wary of the coronavirus chaos wiping out the planned qualifier.

After qualifying only one of 13 at the continental qualifiers, NCS tasked UBF to prioritise quality over quantity for the Paris tournament, where Uganda's chances are more limited.

Moses Muhangi begs to differ. "In sports [like boxing], you're never sure who is going to perform," the UBF boss said.

He also ruled out favouring boxers from the Dakar expedition.

"Ideally, we're supposed to call for fresh trials because there are many who didn't go to Senegal but have been training and could be in good shape now. But under the circumstances, the technical committee will decide on who gets the ticket to Paris. There's no guarantee for anyone," Muhangi added.

He said, Bwogi would also join the camp, "though it would have been better to send him to train in Zambia, for instance."

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.